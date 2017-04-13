Azerbaijan increases gas export 3.4 times
Share of natural gas in total export increased from 2.37% to 10.22%.
In January-March Azerbaijan exported 1,619,616.57 cubic meters of gas worth $266,349.06, APA-Economics reports citing to State Customs Committee said.
Compared to a year earlier, the volume of gas increased 1,151,430.16 cubic meters or 3.46 times, worth - $202,862.68 or 4.2 times.
In January-March 2016 Azerbaijan exported 486,186.41 cubic meters of gas worth $63,486.38.
Share of natural gas in total export made up 10.22%, while it was 2.37% in 2015.
