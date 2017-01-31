Azerbaijan, Indonesia mull possibilities to boost co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie met with Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, the Indonesian Embassy in Baku told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of the bilateral cooperation, and it was noted that Azerbaijan and Indonesia are friendly countries.

The Indonesian ambassador expressed confidence regarding further development of the bilateral relations.

News.Az

