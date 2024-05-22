Azerbaijan initiates "Made in Turan" brand uniting trademarks of Turkic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

A brand "Made in Turan" uniting trademarks of the Turkic world has been created in Kazakhstan on the initiative of Azerbaijan, Jamid Movsumov, Chairman of the Board of the Franchising Association of Azerbaijan, has announced, News.Az reports.

He noted that the creation of the "Made in Turan" brand implies a transition to a unified labeling of products manufactured by the TNA member countries.“Thanks to the special privileges to be obtained for the “Made in Turan” brand, trade turnover between the countries will increase and economic ties will be strengthened. The introduction of the brand marks a new era for the brands of the Turkic world,” Movsumov said.“As a result of this branding policy, the brands of the Turkic states will make steady progress towards becoming world brands through special incentives and the trade turnover between the Turkic states will increase. The “Made in Turan” brand will contribute to the recognition of the Turkic world as an important economic force worldwide. We are planning to open “Made in Turan” trade houses," he added.

News.Az