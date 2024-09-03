Azerbaijan initiates Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will launch the Baku Global Platform for Climate Transparency, aimed at promoting mutual trust in climate action.

The announcement was made by COP29 Chief Negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev during the high-level dialogue titled “Enhancing Transparency on Climate Issues through Universal Participation in the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF),” News.Az reports.Rafiyev underscored the importance of transparency in climate discussions, highlighting that the new platform is a major initiative under Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency.He emphasized that transparency remains a key focus for the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

