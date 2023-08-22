Azerbaijan initiates criminal case, following wounding of Azerbaijani serviceman as result of Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case has been initiated based on the fact that an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded as a result of an Armenian provocation, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told News.az.

The Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office received information about the injury of Ramiz Nazarov, a serviceman of the military unit No. "N" of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, as a result of an attack using firearms from the Armenian side.

According to the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office, together with the staff of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technology, the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office carried out appropriate work and took necessary actions.

In addition, a criminal investigation under Article 29.120.2.12 (attempted murder motivated by national, racial, or religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan was initiated in the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office, witnesses were interviewed, appropriate examinations were appointed, and the necessary investigative actions were immediately carried out.

"The investigation is going on, and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation," said the ministry.

News.Az