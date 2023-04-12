Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over Armenia’s next military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case has been initiated over Armenia’s next military provocation against Azerbaijan, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

In connection with another provocation by the Armenian side on April 11, a criminal case was initiated under article 120.2.12 (premeditated murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Currently, an investigation is underway. In accordance with the requirements of the law, all necessary measures will be taken," the Military Prosecutor’s Office said.

On April 11, at about 16:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region.

Then, the opposing side continued firing Azerbaijan Army's positions using mortars and large caliber weapons.

As a result of the vigilance of the servicemen, the provocation of the Armenian side was resolutely prevented, and the firing positions were suppressed.

During the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the Armenian armed forces units suffered significant losses.

Azerbaijan Army's servicemen Zalov Vidadi Nizami, Hasanov Elshad Gabil and Taghiyev Sabuhi Gunduz became Shehids (Martyrs) during the suppression of the Armenian provocation.

