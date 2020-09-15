Azerbaijan Innovation Agency elected IASP member

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Innovation Agency of Azerbaijan has become the first organization in the region to be elected as a member of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP).

The agency said its mission as an IASP member was to establish close ties with international innovation centers and science parks, expand cooperation with business organizations in this field, and promote Azerbaijan`s technoparks and innovation centers worldwide.

IASP is the worldwide network of science parks and areas of innovation, founded in 1984. With 350 members in 77 countries, IASP connects professionals managing science, technology and research parks and other areas of innovation from across the globe, and provides services that drive growth and effectiveness for members.

