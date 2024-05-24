Azerbaijan interested in Dutch companies' participation in modernization of local greenhouses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is interested in attracting Dutch companies to modernization projects of local greenhouses, said Shahla Balakishiyeva, Chief Counselor of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan.

According to her, this issue was discussed in May at a meeting between the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, Pauline Eizema, and the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov.Balakishiyeva noted that eight Dutch companies took part in the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, organized in Baku this month: "For example, Hortilux is one of the world leaders in smart lighting of greenhouses."She added that Hortlife B.V. delivers modern 'turn-key' greenhouses, and Lumiforte EMEA B.V. makes coatings for horticulture and sports field lining.According to her, the Netherlands has a long-standing tradition of agricultural innovations and sustainability practices."Dutch expertise in agriculture has led to significant advancements in farming techniques, water management and crop cultivation," she said.Balakishiyeva said that this country contributes to global food security and sustainable methods of farming through the export of its agricultural products."As a global leader in agriculture , the Netherlands is committed to sharing its knowledge and expertise with other countries," she said.

News.Az