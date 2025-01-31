Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Investment Company implements projects worth nearly $1 billion in five years

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan Investment Company implements projects worth nearly $1 billion in five years
Photo: Attila Jandi - Dreamstime.com

The Azerbaijan Investment Company has realized 23 projects worth 1.7 billion manats (almost $1 billion) over the past five years, the country’s economy minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, announced on Friday.

In a post on X, Minister Jabbarov stated that the sustainable development of the non-oil sector, attraction of foreign investments, and the creation of new enterprises through modern standards and advanced practices are among Azerbaijan’s top priorities.

“Over the past 5 years, in addition to establishing 19 new ventures, the Azerbaijan Investment Company, has implemented 23 projects across various fields, including food production, construction, pharmaceuticals, packaging, mining, and green energy. With a total value of 1.7 billion manats, these projects significantly contribute to expanding local manufacturing, fostering import-substituting industries, and increasing employment opportunities,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      