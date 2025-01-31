Azerbaijan Investment Company implements projects worth nearly $1 billion in five years

The Azerbaijan Investment Company has realized 23 projects worth 1.7 billion manats (almost $1 billion) over the past five years, the country’s economy minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, announced on Friday.

The sustainable development of the #nonoil sector, attraction of foreign #investment-s, and the creation of new enterprises through modern standards and advanced practices are among our top priorities. Over the past 5 years, in addition to establishing 19 new ventures, the… pic.twitter.com/fcbo83ei2P