Azerbaijan Investment Company invests in Israeli startup

Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC (AIC) invested $670,000 in the Israeli startup project C2A Security, specializing in the development of a cybersecurity platform, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“As part of our collaboration with Israel's Our Crowd

Fund, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC has invested $670,000 in Israel's "C2A Security." The company specializes in developing a cybersecurity platform that offers robust safety solutions to protect the internal systems of electric cars from cyberattacks,” Minister Jabbarov said.

