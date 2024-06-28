Azerbaijan invited to upcoming NATO meeting in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been invited to attend the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Washington.

This was announced by James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, who spoke to journalists during his visit to Baku, News.Az reports.O'Brien stressed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hosting this event for all NATO partner countries, including both Azerbaijan and Armenia.He voiced the expectation that both countries will participate in the meeting.

