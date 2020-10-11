Azerbaijan invites foreign military attachés to Ganja and Mingachevir to witness Armenia's actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We invite foreign military attaches accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan to visit Ganja tomorrow to witness the actions of Armenia,” Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at a briefing organized for foreign military attaches and representatives of international organizations (UN, EU, ICRC) accredited in Azerbaijan.

H. Hajiyev noted that at the same time, foreign military attaches accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan are invited to Mingachevir to witness the attempts of Armenia to strike a hydroelectric power plant.

News.Az

News.Az