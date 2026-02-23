Azerbaijan, Iran discuss joint economic and transport projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan received a delegation led by Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

During the meeting, the leaders recalled Sadegh’s previous visit to Azerbaijan and her last meeting with President Aliyev. The Azerbaijani president also mentioned his recent phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, where cooperation issues between the two friendly countries were discussed, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev highlighted that ongoing joint projects would create broad opportunities for both nations and the wider region, expressing hope that the discussions during Sadegh’s visit would produce positive results.

Farzaneh Sadegh conveyed greetings from President Pezeshkian and emphasized the historical, religious, and cultural ties shared between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The meeting also focused on the 17th session of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation, the North-South Transport Corridor, and the construction of a highway bridge over the Araz River, connecting the Aghband and Kelaleh areas, along with other matters of mutual interest.

