Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia sign trilateral transport memorandum

Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia have signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding, marking a significant step in developing long-term cooperation and enhancing the efficiency of the western route of the North–South transport corridor, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The agreement provides for harmonization of tariff approaches, the establishment of a unified comprehensive tariff, the operation of regular block trains, and the improvement of transport procedures.

Implementing these mechanisms will create a more predictable, faster, and economically efficient logistics chain between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. Overall, the memorandum strengthens the parties’ positions as reliable participants in international transport corridors and fosters favorable conditions for sustained growth of transit flows in the region.

