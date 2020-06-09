Azerbaijan, Iran to set up joint logistics center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Along with a joint industrial town, Azerbaijan and Iran will also set up a joint logistics center in the Ardabil province of Iran, head of the Management and Planning Organization of Ardabil province Davud Shayegan said, AZERTAC reports.

He noted that the construction of the Ardabil-Parsabad railway was also discussed with Azerbaijani officials.

“This railway will link the Iranian province of Parsabad and Ardabil, as well as will be connected to the railway network of the International North-South Transport Corridor. The products manufactured in the joint industrial town will also be exported via Azerbaijan by this international railway. The logistics center will enable the export of goods from other regions of Iran and Azerbaijan,” Shayegan added.

