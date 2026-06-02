Tesla leads Norway sales as Toyota, Volkswagen follow in EV-heavy market

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Electric vehicles (EVs) continued to dominate Norway’s new passenger car market in May, accounting for 97.8 per cent of all new registrations, according to new figures released Monday by Opplysningsrådet for veitrafikken (OFV), the country’s road traffic information council, News.Az reports, citing The Driven.

A total of 15,560 new passenger cars were registered in Norway in May, marking a 9 percentage point increase compared with May 2025.

EVs have maintained a consistently high share of the market for several years, reaching 98 per cent across the first five months of the year.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) made up 15,210 of the total registrations in May, while around 200 were hybrid models of various types. Only 150 newly registered cars were petrol or diesel vehicles.

US electric vehicle maker Tesla was the top-selling brand in May, holding a 21.5 per cent market share, followed by Toyota and Volkswagen.

Tesla’s strong performance was driven largely by the Model Y, which alone accounted for 20.09 per cent of all new car registrations. Volkswagen’s electric ID range also performed strongly, securing positions fourth through sixth in the overall rankings.

While the Model Y remains highly popular in Norway, other manufacturers are increasingly expanding their presence with a wider range of electric models.

News.Az