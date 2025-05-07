Azerbaijan, Iraq explore opportunities for enhancing partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Baghdad, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held an expanded-format meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Prior to the expanded meeting, Bayramov and Hussein held bilateral talks, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of opportunities for strengthening both bilateral and multilateral partnerships, with particular emphasis on key sectors such as the economy, trade, energy, transportation, and communications, science, culture, education, and tourism.

Broader regional and global developments were also reviewed, with both sides sharing perspectives on security matters of mutual interest.

Minister Bayramov also informed his Iraqi counterpart about post-conflict regional situation, reconstruction, demining and peace efforts, as well as existing challenges in front of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

News.Az