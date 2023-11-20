Azerbaijan, Iraq sign documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, News.Az reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Ahmed Jassem Saber Al-Asadi signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Iraq”.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev and Chairman of the Tourism Authority of the Republic of Iraq Zafer Mahdi signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of the Republic of Iraq”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al- Uloom signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq”.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Head of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Iraq Imad Al-Asadi signed the “Air Services Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq”.

News.Az