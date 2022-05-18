Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union in the energy sector, Gitanas Nausėda says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Lithuania is in favor of a more active cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan," said President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in a press statement after meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

Gitanas Nausėda noted that Azerbaijan is a very important country in the context of the European Union's Eastern Partnership platform, and also a strategic energy partner: "We continue to support the progress of the new agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan. The war in Ukraine has been a warning signal for Europe to diversify its energy resources. The European Union wants to diversify its energy resources and end its dependence on Russia for fuel. The European Union is interested in strengthening cooperation with alternative energy exporters, including Azerbaijan, in the field of natural gas. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union in the energy sector."

