Azerbaijan is an example for peace: Bulgaria’s ex-president

Azerbaijan is an example for peace, Bulgaria’s former President Rosen Plevneliev said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a panel session on peace, cooperation and integration in the South Caucasus, which was organized as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum themed “Challenges to the Global World Order,” News.Az reports.

Plevneliev said the Global Baku Forum, which brings together officials and scientists from around the world every year, is of particular importance.

The former president noted that ensuring lasting peace will contribute to regional development.

Plevneliev stressed that possible cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia is of paramount importance for regional development.

He also praised Turkiye’s role in contributing to the stability and security in South Caucasus.

