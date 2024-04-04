Azerbaijan is diligently preparing for COP29 - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a joint press conference with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, President Ilham Aliyev invited his Congolese counterpart to participate in COP29, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted, “As the president of COP29, Azerbaijan is diligently preparing for this event, and I think that it may be appropriate to cooperate with the Congo in bilateral and multilateral formats.”

News.Az