Azerbaijan is interested in establishing peace and stability in the region - FM

“Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the main elements of the peaceful process with Armenia, is interested in establishing peace and stability in the region,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov as he met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, News.az reports.

Emphasizing the importance of agreeing and signing a peace agreement, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s position regarding talks on delimitation and demarcation of state borders on a bilateral basis as well as the process of opening transport and communication lines.

FM Bayramov also described Armenia’s armed forces not fully withdrawing, contrary to the obligations it assumed, as a serious source of threat to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

News.Az