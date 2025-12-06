Azerbaijan is reshaping South Caucasus - Hikmat Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, emphasized that the initialing of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan would ensure the legitimacy, legality, and adherence to the guiding principles of international law in the South Caucasus region.

He was speaking at an international forum in Doha, News.Az reports citing Al-Jazeera.

"And based on the just peace, we are building the new realities and the new status quo in the region of South Caucasus," he said.

He noted that both sides know that "peace is an uphill struggle and we should work very hard."

Hajiyev added that the officials in the two capitals were in regular contact through different channels and are working hard to fully implement the agreements between the two countries.

