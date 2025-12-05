Costa: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace vital for Middle Corridor

Progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is crucial for the development of the Trans-Caspian transport route, also known as the Middle Corridor, European Council President António Costa said in an interview with Kazakhstan's Silk Way TV channel.

European Union continues to invest actively not only in renewable energy, but also in diversifying supplies of traditional energy resources, Costa said, News.Az reports citing local media.

"Kazakhstan has become the EU's third-largest supplier of oil and is also vital for supporting the energy transition, as it is the third-largest supplier of uranium. The country holds critical raw materials needed for battery production, expanding storage capacity, and developing solar panels and other equipment required for a new energy era. In this context, the Middle Corridor takes on particular importance," he said.

Costa recalled that the first EU–Central Asia summit was held in Samarkand in April, during which an agreement was reached to accelerate development of the Middle Corridor as a strategically important route.

"Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has made this easier to achieve. It is a huge step forward for the Middle Corridor. The idea is not only to connect Asia and Europe, but to develop the Trans-Caspian route through the region all the way to the Black Sea," he said.