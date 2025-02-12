Azerbaijan is ‘well-established’ in S. Caucasus and Caspian region: President Aliyev’s interview with China’s CGTN

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by China’s CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

Host: Mr. President, what an honor to talk to you once again in Davos.

President Ilham Aliyev: I’m very glad to see you. I remember our previous meeting, and thank you for this opportunity to speak to your audience.

Host: Thank you, Mr. President. In a multipolar world, how do we see our own dreams and plans? I’m sure there are always constant adjustments, but at the same time, there are also things that are core. Can you explain to us what those things are for you?

President Ilham Aliyev: Well, for our country, the most important achievement in recent years has been the full restoration of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. We achieved this based on the norms and principles of international law, in line with the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions. For almost 30 years, this was our national idea, and we mobilized all our efforts to achieve our goal and restore justice. Unfortunately, the norms of international law did not function, and international organizations were not helpful. Resolutions adopted by numerous international organizations remained just on paper. We had to resolve it ourselves and restore justice on our own. This once again demonstrates that what the world really needs now is full respect for international commitments.

Host: I see. Mr. President, in a multipolar world, how do you see where Azerbaijan stands?

President Ilham Aliyev: We are where we have been from the very beginning since the restoration of our independence. We have established a strong, by the way, self-sufficient economy. There's a very low rate of foreign debt vis-à-vis GDP - it's only 6.9%. Based on that, we initiated large-scale projects that created connectivity in the region, and we are well-established in the region of South Caucasus and Caspian, to which we belong. Definitely, we've been strongly defending our national interests, our lifestyle, our independent policy, and achieved a lot of successes. I would say the example of Azerbaijan - a country that is relatively new on the international map, defending its national interests and establishing good contacts around the globe - demonstrates that when you have stability and unity in your society, you can defend your interests.

Host: Looking at your country from the outside, Mr. President, we can see a very proactive international player. For example, you are seeking membership in the World Trade Organization. By the way, you’ve had discussions with China on this matter lately. You also hosted the global climate summit. It is such a mega event, and the list goes on. We can see a very proactive approach from Azerbaijan. I'm sure you have your plans and have been carefully thinking about the way forward, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Definitely, our target was to ensure Azerbaijan’s position on the political and economic map of the world. Hosting a climate conference which unites almost 200 countries was a big challenge, a big responsibility, and also a big success. Another demonstration of Azerbaijan's diversified foreign policy is that our nomination was supported by all countries and international organizations.

Host: Congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev: Almost 200 parties unanimously supported Azerbaijan's nomination. Prior to that, we successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement for four years, which unites 120 countries and is the second-largest international institution after the UN General Assembly. This demonstrates that our policy, based on friendship, cooperation, non-interference in the internal affairs of any country, really gains support on the international arena. So, we can be a host country for such a global international event.

Host: Many are paying close attention to your discussions about joining the World Trade Organization. It is quite a process, isn't it?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes.

Host: Having said that, though, now it is a time when you see protectionism is getting ever rising. Meanwhile, you also see some economies try to use the tools of tariffs, sometimes even blanket tariffs against other economies, and at the same time, the global supply chain is being somewhat disrupted. Why, at this moment, does Azerbaijan think it is so crucial to join the World Trade Organization?

President Ilham Aliyev: Actually, in your question, we have an answer to that. We are still not a member of the World Trade Organization, although we have been in an active phase of negotiations for many years - I would say for at least a couple of decades. The reason why this process did not come to its logical conclusion is exactly what you said. Protectionism, double standards, tariffs – all of these disrupt the core values of the World Trade Organization. We see that countries can apply tariffs and use protectionist mechanisms in order to protect their markets, which absolutely contradict the principles of WTO.

Therefore, we are in the process of negotiations. But at the same time, we are seriously evaluating the advantages and disadvantages. One of those concerns is exactly what we just discussed. Another one is that our industry and our export potential must be well-prepared for that. Because, so far, a main part of our exports is fossil fuel, and for that, we don't need to be member of WTO; you sell your commodities on the market.

So, opening the market to all the world members of WTO will increase competition. But at the same time, may damage the interests of local producers. Therefore, we are balancing this process and trying to get maximum conditions, positive conditions, while we will be in the future negotiation process. As I already said, Azerbaijan's economy is self-sufficient. We have one of the lowest rates of foreign debt vis-à-vis GDP. Our hard currency reserves exceed our foreign debt by 14 times. We are not in need of any additional benefits, actually. We don't want to lose what we have. At the same time, we will see if all our proposals with respect to accession - whether on the bilateral track with countries’ negotiation process or with the organization in general - if they are met, then I think the process will go more smoothly.

Host: As far as I understand, the latest news suggests that Azerbaijan’s negotiation team is also working with the Chinese team, on some of the latest information including in the month of January. I see some positive responses from both sides, it seems.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, this is true. Because you know last year China and Azerbaijan officially became strategic partners. After the meeting between the President of China and myself last summer, a corresponding Declaration on Strategic Partnership was adopted. This is a very important political step in our bilateral relationship. Strategic partnership is a very high level of mutual trust and cooperation. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with China, including in the issues related to our membership in different international organizations, not only the WTO.

Host: Well, you are already leading me to the next question, Mr. President. We see that Azerbaijan holds observer status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Meanwhile, you also actively seeking membership in BRICS, so to speak. So, how do you see the discussions about the Global South from the perspective of security, trade, economic development, and a win-win situation for all?

President Ilham Aliyev: Actually, with respect to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, our status is a partner for dialogue, not an observer. This is really a demonstration of a strong mutual will in order to become closer to this international organization. Of course, when you work with international organizations or want to become closer, you look at the composition, at the member states. With all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, Azerbaijan has very good and friendly relations. Plus our geographical location, which is South Caucasus and Caspian, I think, will also be important in terms of our contribution to common goals. Definitely, the issues we are working on very closely now - actively with China and countries of Central Asia - are connectivity projects. Because Azerbaijan just sits on the route from East to West, with already modern and sophisticated transportation infrastructure. So, we can really contribute a lot from point of practical results.

Of course, access to any organization is definitely a political move, but it must be backed by economy, practical infrastructure projects that unite countries even more. As part of the Global South, we have always defended the interests of the Global South. By the way, coming back to COP29, one of our ideas was to build stronger bridges between the Global South and the Global North. Because as the host country of COP29, we found out that there is a certain level of mistrust between the two with respect to climate issues, and not only that.

Host: Not only that - the gap is actually quite wide.

President Ilham Aliyev: That is true.

Host: What else have you observed so far?

President Ilham Aliyev: Well, actually, when we became deeply involved in the issues related to climate change, we saw a big level of disappointment in the countries, which have existential threats with respect to climate change. We all suffer from this, including Azerbaijan. But there are countries, especially small island states, which face existential threats. Their case was sometimes not put on the center of the agenda. We did it. One of the important events during COP29 in Baku was the Summit of small island developing states, where Azerbaijan put forward a very ambitious agenda in order to provide practical support to these countries. It is obvious that without a consolidated approach from big actors, it will be difficult to support these countries. These countries don't have the financial resources to address climate issues. I think the responsibility of the countries that take on this burden is to do more work. The Global South is absolutely and objectively waiting for more support from the wealthiest countries in the world.

Host: As you importantly pointed out, Mr. President, there has been a funding gap. That funding gap is related to earlier promises, which has not been carried out - especially to developing countries by developed economies. But it seems that the world is getting ever more divergent and also fragmented. Some of this so-called deficit of trust is only getting bigger. So, how would a leader, you know, at this moment of transition and when political trust could be diminishing, try to make some judgment for your country? I think that means a lot of pressure, that means a lot of study, and research.

President Ilham Aliyev: I think that one of the main factors for Azerbaijan’s feeling itself comfortable in different environments is that we have already done a lot with respect to our homework. We have built a stable economy, we have a stable political system, we have implemented a lot of social programs that have increased the living standards of people, we have managed to reduce the level of poverty to approximately 5%. With strong partnership relationships with different international actors, we play the role of a certain facilitator.

I already said about our strategic partnership Declaration with China. But at the same time, we have also signed strategic partnership declarations with 10 members of the European Union. We have alliance declarations signed with Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Russia. This diversified foreign policy trend is based not just on policies but on substance. On every track, we have practical results, we have programs of cooperation. Our foreign policy, as any other country, is just a continuation of a domestic policy. Contribution of Azerbaijan to regional stability and regional peace in a broader geography, rather than just Central Asia, the Caspian, and the South Caucasus - is something that is already being appreciated by global international actors.

Our position is that if every country just concentrates on its own agenda and does not try to interfere in other countries’ affairs, there'll be no conflicts, disagreements, and wars. The only reason we still have unstable situations and bloodshed around the world is that countries with an imperialistic past want to continue interfering, dominating, and dictating and this naturally leads to resistance.

We have managed to protect ourselves from internal interference. But not every country has the potential to do that. If countries are dependent economically, they will definitely be less capable of resisting and defending their national interests. The economy is the foundation of everything. Ideology, economy, and national ideas - all of these combined have really brought Azerbaijan what we deserve.

Host: Mr. President, as you are already on the very first day of the World Economic Forum, you could feel there is a lot of sense of uncertainty and uneasiness about the next few weeks and months to come. For example with the administration change in Washington DC, people are thinking about what might be the policies followed. How do you look at these uncertainties and the leadership styles evolving as a result of that or related to that?

President Ilham Aliyev: From what I can observe, the main uncertainty is among the European leaders. With respect to Azerbaijan, we don't have any uncertainty. We remember the time when President Trump was the head of the United States, and our relationship developed very successfully, unlike the last four years, when it completely deteriorated due to the unfair and unjust approach of the Biden administration toward Azerbaijan. So, our previous experience working with President Trump was very positive. We expect that these four years, which we consider lost years in U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship, will already be history, and we will restart.

But among European leaders, there is a big uncertainty and, I would say a big concern. The reason is very simple. We all know how President Trump was treated by some of them, when he was not president last four years. We all know whom the most of them supported in this presidential election. If we know that definitely, President Trump knows it even better. We have already seen the first, I would say, disqualification. This is the Canadian Prime Minister. Just one word from President Trump about him was enough for him to resign.

That's not just because of certain political processes. It’s just because some Western leaders were very unjust to President Trump, and definitely they're concerned that now maybe the time has come for them to be responsible for that. This is my opinion. Maybe I'm wrong. But I don't see any other serious reason to be concerned about the change in the United States. I think the world can become much safer. During the first term of President Trump, the United States didn't start any wars. This was also a unique experience, if you look at the history of the United States over at least the past several decades. As for Azerbaijan, we are certain and we are optimistic.

Host: How do you see the interactions, as an observer, of course, between China and the United States? We understand that right before the inauguration ceremony of Mr. Trump as the 47th President of the United States, the Chinese President and the U.S. President talked on the phone. They talked about how they can cooperate for the benefit of the world’s security, development, and safety. So, how do you see these kinds of interactions between the two largest economies in the world?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, that was very good news for the world that the Presidents of China and the United States are in contact again.

Host: Do you know both of them quite well?

President Ilham Aliyev: I know President Xi much better because I have met him many times. I didn’t have a formal meeting with President Trump, just a handshake. But again, this is a very good sign, a good signal for the world, the world economy, and stability. Because China and the United States are the two leading countries with the biggest economies in the world. Of course, consensus between them on different issues, and cooperation not confrontation, will be definitely to the benefit of all the countries. So, when we heard about that telephone conversation, we were glad that it happened. We hope that this process of close partnership will continue.

Host: I remember years ago, also at the World Economic Forum, I had the honor of moderating a panel in which you, Mr. President, talked in detail about the potential of the Middle Corridor. You remember that year, right?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, of course.

Host: You were with the political and business leaders from the region and beyond.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes.

Host: Years have passed, and it has come from a vision into a reality.

President Ilham Aliyev: True.

Host: It is not only you who are an advocate of it, but also many of your partners, including China, which, by the way, makes that route even more significant. So, what do you think about the vitality of the Middle Corridor? With the participation of China, as well as other partners, it has, in a way, revitalized the region. How is this providing an alternative to a world that is ever more concerned about fragmentation?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, it definitely provides an alternative. It provides opportunities for business. Because Azerbaijan’s position on the Middle Corridor is not just to be a transit country and to get more fees from transit. Our target is to build facilities on the route in Azerbaijan and help the private sector take advantage of that. Of course, since that panel you referred to, a lot has happened in this area, including in the relationship between China and Azerbaijan. As I already said, it’s about a strategic partnership, but at the same time, the infrastructure for the Middle Corridor’s Azerbaijani segment was upgraded. At the moment, we see that the already upgraded infrastructure will not be enough in the coming 3-5 years.

Host: Yes, I see that you always have new goals.

President Ilham Aliyev: Exactly. Because our target was to have a handling capacity of 15 million tons at our trade sea port, and that would have been enough for decades. But now we expect 25 million tons within probably 5 or 6 years. So, what are we doing at the moment? We are financing the expansion of our trade sea port and our railroad infrastructure.

We know that connectivity projects in Central Asia are largely financed by the Chinese government. Another route toward the Caspian - that means toward Azerbaijan - so we must be absolutely prepared for that. I am sure that “One Belt, One Road” initiative of President Xi Jinping will create additional opportunities for all countries. And again, it is connectivity, a business opportunity, and it is stability and security, because we all become interdependent. We have important infrastructure projects, which unite us. This is a good environment for addressing different types of issues between countries on bilateral and multilateral tracks.

Host: China has been enjoying rapid development in green technology and is certainly sharing it with the rest of the world. I also understand you have a very active green agenda as well. For example, working on some photovoltaic power stations together with China. How do you see a country and economy like yours, even though rich in fossil fuels, looking at green one as the ultimate solution?

President Ilham Aliyev: I think this is the responsibility of countries with fossil fuels, that they need to use their revenues from fossil fuels to invest in green technologies and green energy. That's exactly what we are doing. We have provided good investment opportunities for investors. Our immediate target by 2027 is to have two gigawatts of solar and wind electricity, and by 2030, six gigawatts, which will be kind of a revolution in the energy mix in Azerbaijan. I'd also like to say that the investors - foreign companies - which are investing in these projects, including local companies from Azerbaijan, use Chinese technology. Solar panels are produced in China. Now, our team is working on storage capacity, and we have found that the best batteries are in China. So, I can only congratulate Chinese producers on this tremendous success because of its quality and price. No one can compete.

Host: Especially for the Global South countries.

President Ilham Aliyev: Exactly. Now Chinese companies are also interested not only in providing services and technology but also in investing in Azerbaijan. This is already in the pipeline. At COP29, we signed an agreement between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to build an energy cable under the Caspian Sea. So, we will connect Central Asia with Azerbaijan and potentially China through an energy cable. Another project will stretch the cable from Azerbaijan to Europe under the Black Sea.

This is another connectivity. This is a corridor for green energy with huge potential. Because Azerbaijan's wind and sun potential is already fixed, and it is much more than we could have imagined. Therefore, we need markets, technology, and cooperation. Because without cooperation between neighbours, you will not be able to implement these projects. Potential is here, and as you mentioned, Azerbaijan is playing a very active role in green transition.

Host: How come, every step of the way, Azerbaijan and China always seem to find each other. It's amazing, isn't it?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes.

Host: It's always in each other's plans.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, this has really become a serious geopolitical synergy.

Host: The strategic partnership you've just mentioned is really upgrading everything.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, exactly. And also recently, we have exempted Chinese citizens from visa requirements. So, Chinese citizens do not need now even to apply for an electronic visa. Hopefully, Azerbaijani citizens will also soon have this opportunity. This will increase the number of tourists. This will definitely increase people-to-people contact, and public diplomacy will play its role. Now we work through official diplomatic channels - political, economic, trade, investments, connectivity. But public diplomacy will add a lot.

Host: I have two final questions. One is about the Chinese economy. As you know, Mr. President, Azerbaijan and China are working closely together, especially in trade and economic cooperation. China's economy is going through this transition. It is looking for new growth points, and at the same time, there is great potential. What is your take on the current state of the Chinese economy, and as a Global South economy, what do you see about the nature of this economy in China?

President Ilham Aliyev: As far as I know - I'm not deeply informed about new plans, but based on what we observed - the Chinese economy is very stable, and it is an important factor in the global economy. For a country like Azerbaijan, which needs to have stable prices for fossil fuels, the Chinese economy is also an important factor. When the Chinese economy grows faster, the demand for fossil fuels increases. So, we are actually interested, from this point of view, in China's economy always growing. But it is not easy. Because, when you grow year after year, you build up a bulk. So, it's always difficult to continue.

Host: Expectations are very high.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, expectations are very high. But I'm sure that the talented Chinese people will find a solution. I'm sure they already have new points of growth because they are the leaders in technology. In Azerbaijan, for instance, many Chinese companies provide their services and their technology. As we just discussed, in green technology, no one can compete. Our investors, representing different companies from various parts of the world, select Chinese technology in order to install this capacity.

Host: Thank you for your input. The final question: I can say the world is changing quite fast. Yet every time I talk to you, Mr. President, it seems that your core is always very strong. I really wonder, what does that say? Not only about yourself but also about leadership today, especially at a time amid all these changes?

President Ilham Aliyev: Leadership, of course, is a huge responsibility, and the most important thing is that a leader must always be fair to his people, to his population. Never lie to your people, and they will appreciate that. We know that sometimes, due to some political reasons, leaders who seek power give a lot of promises and then fail to implement them, and this leads to frustration and disbelief. This leads to political crisis in different parts of the world.

But in our case, for more than 20 years, I have always told the people of Azerbaijan the truth. No matter if this truth was positive or negative, whatever it was. I always told the people that we would restore justice, and the people believed me. After 17 years in power, we finally delivered what we promised and restored our sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity. So, my recommendation to leaders who are trying to get public support is always to tell the truth. Do what is necessary for the country, regardless of international pressure, regardless of international media, no matter what they say about you, how they call you, or how they insult you. Just do what is right for your country, and you will succeed, and the country will succeed.

Host: Thank you, Mr. President. As you know, right after the World Economic Forum annual meeting this year, the Lunar Chinese New Year will be celebrated. I really wonder if we could have the honour and the pleasure of having you speak to your Chinese friends and also to the great Chinese people as well.

It's the Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival. This year is the Year of the Snake. You have to be flexible, that kind of thing. So anyway, this is a tradition.

President Ilham Aliyev: I'd like to congratulate the people of China on the Lunar New Year and wish prosperity, peace, stability, and happiness to all our friends. China and Azerbaijan became strategic partners just six or seven months ago. This is a high level of partnership, which demonstrates our mutual will to be even better friends than we already are. Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite our Chinese friends to visit Azerbaijan. Already, they do not need visas for that. They just need to take a ticket and come to see what Azerbaijan is, how it develops, and also to find new friends. I'm sure that people-to-people contact will make our countries and peoples even closer to each other. Happy New Year!

Host: Thank you, Mr. President. I hope this will also be a great year for the people of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Host: Thank you.

