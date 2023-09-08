Azerbaijan, Israel agree on seawater desalination project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency "Azersu" OJSC and Israel’s Mekorot National Water Company have signed an agreement on providing technical consulting services within the framework of the seawater desalination project, News.Az reports.

Azersu Chairman Zaur Mikayilov informed about the work done on the reconstruction of the drinking and waste water supply systems carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, stressing that the country used the experience of the world's leading companies in the implementation of these projects.

“According to the presidential order of April 12 2023, a pilot project on production of drinking water by desalination of seawater has been launched to improve water supply in Baku city and adjacent territories. Cooperation with Israeli companies in the field of Caspian Sea water processing is of particular importance,” Mikayilov said.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mekorot National Water Company Amit Lang said that 90 percent of the demand for drinking water in Israel is met by his company, with about 60 percent of water supplied to consumers being produced by desalination of seawater. Mekorot National Water Company and its subsidiaries are currently cooperating with a number of countries in the world in the field of seawater desalination and water management.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on future cooperation in the field of drinking water supply.

News.Az