Azerbaijan-Israel relations and mutually beneficial cooperation will further expand: Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan-Israel relations and mutually beneficial cooperation will further expand: Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan-Israel relations and mutually beneficial cooperation will further expand: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the historic visit of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Israel, relations and mutually beneficial cooperation will further expand, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Long live stronger and prosperous Azerbaijan-Israel partnership,” Hajizada tweeted.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday embarked on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, the top Azerbaijani diplomat will meet with high-ranking officials of both countries.

FM Bayramov is also scheduled to take part in an inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Israel.

News.Az