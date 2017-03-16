Azerbaijan, Italy discuss bilateral bonds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with former Foreign Minister of the Republic of Italy Franco Frattini, who is attending the 5th Global Baku Forum.

The sides recalled that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, and noted that high-level partnership on various fields of cooperation has been forged throughout these years, AzerTag reports.

The sides, particularly pointed out cooperation in the field of economy, and in this regard emphasized the regional importance of TAP project.

The two exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-European Union relations.

At the meeting they also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

