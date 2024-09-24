Azerbaijan, Italy discuss expanding military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday held a meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az. During the meeting, the defense ministers discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Italian cooperation in military, military-technical fields and its expansion.

News.Az