Azerbaijan, Italy discuss military co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Defense Minister - Head of the Main Department of Military-Technical Supply of Azerbaijan Agil Gurbanov, who is on a visit to Italy, met with the country's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on June 7, News.azreports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Vice Admiral Subkhan Bakirov, a detailed exchange of views took place on the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the field of military, military-technical and military education, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

In conclusion, the importance of mutual visits in the development of relations based on a strategic partnership between the two countries was emphasized.

News.Az