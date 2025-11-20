Azerbaijan, Italy hold military talks on mountain search and rescue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Italy have held a meeting of military experts on search and rescue operations in mountainous terrain in Cervia, Italy.

The meeting was conducted under the 2025 bilateral cooperation plan signed between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the Italian General Staff, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

It took place at the 15th Stormo Search and Rescue Base in Cervia, with participation from the base’s leadership and Azerbaijani Air Force paratrooper and search-and-rescue personnel.

During the meeting, specialists from both countries exchanged experiences and discussed issues of mutual interest.

News.Az