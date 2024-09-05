Azerbaijan-Italian relations: Growth prospects and joint challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov



The relationship between Azerbaijan and Italy has a long and rich history that dates back centuries. In recent years, these ties have evolved into a strategic partnership, driven by significant global and regional changes, as well as the growing international roles of both countries. In 2024, the bond between Baku and Rome continues to grow, offering new opportunities for cooperation across various sectors.

Political relations between Azerbaijan and Italy gained momentum after Azerbaijan gained independence. The first official visit by Heydar Aliyev to Italy in 1997 laid the foundation for stronger ties between the two nations. Italy's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and its active involvement in regional conflict resolution have been key elements of their political dialogue.Since the early 2000s, political cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy has intensified, marked by numerous high-level visits. These visits, including the 2022 visit by President Ilham Aliyev to Italy, have enhanced the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, opening up new areas for collaboration. Italy, as one of the nine EU member states that have signed a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan, actively supports expanding cooperation with Baku under the European policy framework. Moreover, Rome is an important partner for Baku in international organizations such as the G7 and COP29 , highlighting the strategic significance of their relationship.Economic ties between Azerbaijan and Italy are built on mutual benefits and play a key role in strengthening bilateral relations. Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner among the EU countries, and this relationship continues to flourish. In 2023, the trade volume between the two countries reached $15.7 billion, with $15.2 billion coming from the export of Azerbaijani oil and gas. This underscores Azerbaijan's vital role in ensuring Italy's energy security.Italy is actively involved in energy projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which supply Azerbaijani gas to Europe. TAP is crucial for Italy's and the EU's energy security, delivering substantial volumes of gas to the European market. In the first half of 2024, gas supplies from Azerbaijan through TAP to Italy amounted to 5.17 billion cubic meters, a 5.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, in 2024, Azerbaijan exported over 5.671 million tons of oil and oil products to Italy, accounting for 38.59% of the total export of raw materials. This highlights Italy's importance as a primary importer of Azerbaijani oil, playing a key role in the country's energy balance.Beyond oil and gas, Azerbaijan and Italy are expanding their cooperation in renewable energy. Italian companies, such as Saipem and CESI, are involved in developing wind energy projects in the Caspian Sea and creating 'green' energy corridors. This partnership also includes joint efforts to develop green energy and establish a new type of energy infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.Cultural connections between Azerbaijan and Italy have a long tradition and continue to evolve in new directions. The declaration of 2020 as the Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy symbolized cultural exchange and friendship between the two countries. Significant aspects of this cultural cooperation include the unveiling of a monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome and Azerbaijan's involvement in restoring historical sites in Italy, such as the Catacombs of Saints Marcellino and Pietro.Education also plays a vital role in the humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. The establishment of the Italian-Azerbaijani University in Baku exemplifies efforts to strengthen educational and cultural ties. This university will provide an essential platform for academic exchange and cooperation in science and technology between Azerbaijan and Italy.Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy is also expanding, covering various areas. In 2024-2025, the two countries plan to carry out 31 activities in the military field, including arms supplies and joint exercises. A notable aspect of this cooperation is the delivery of a C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft to Azerbaijan , which will be used in military transport operations and civil defense tasks.Italy also supports Azerbaijan's efforts to clear landmines in liberated territories. Under the Team Europe initiative, EU member states, including Italy, plan to allocate significant funds for mine clearance in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of this cooperation for regional security and stability.Given the growing global challenges, such as climate change and the energy transition, Azerbaijan-Italy relations are becoming increasingly significant. Joint efforts to develop renewable energy sources and participate in international climate initiatives like COP29 underscore the strategic importance of this cooperation for both countries. Italy's support in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories and its active involvement in addressing regional and global issues reflect the depth and resilience of these ties.Azerbaijan-Italy relations have reached a high level of strategic partnership, encompassing a wide range of cooperation—from energy and culture to military and environmental spheres. These connections contribute not only to the economic development and security of both countries but also play a crucial role in strengthening regional stability. Amid global challenges, the partnership between Baku and Rome will remain a key element of international politics, opening new avenues for deeper cooperation and mutually beneficial relations.

News.Az