Azerbaijan, Italy sign several documents

The ceremony of signing the documents took place in the broad format following the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and the Polytechnic University of Milan by the rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Gulchohra Mammadova and the head of the design department of the Milan Polytechnic University Silvia Piardi.

A Memorandum of Understanding between CJSC Azerbaijan Railways and Italian Railways was signed by the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and Vice President of the Italian Railways Company for International Development Giovanni Rocca.

The technical agreement on veterinary medicine between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Health of the Italian Republic was signed by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzada and the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari.

A joint declaration on cooperation in higher education between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education, Universities and Research of the Italian Republic was signed by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmedzada and the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari.

After the signing ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Italian President Sergio Mattarrell made statements for the press.

