Azerbaijan, Japan explore prospects for expansion of transport, ICT cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Baku Katsuya Watanabe, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in transport and ICT fields.

“We met with the Japanese Ambassador in Azerbaijan, Katsuya Watanabe, and discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation and ICT,” Minister Nabiyev said on X.

The minister said they also discussed COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

