Azerbaijan, Japan ink convention on elimination of double taxation

Azerbaijan, Japan ink convention on elimination of double taxation

Azerbaijan and Japan have signed a convention on the elimination of double taxation, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports. 

"The signing of the Convention between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan on the prevention of tax evasion and elimination of double taxation in relation to income taxes will contribute to the expansion of the bilateral economic-trade relations," Minister Jabbarov stated.

