Azerbaijan, Japan Tobacco International mull bilateral cooperation

Bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Japan Tobacco International was discussed in Davos.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Director for International Affairs of Japan Tobacco International Ana Veljkovic as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports.

“Our discussions focused on the bilateral cooperation with the company. Additionally, we addressed the upcoming events within the framework of COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan, as well as the attraction of the private sector to the activity of COP29,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

