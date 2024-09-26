Azerbaijan joins Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance has been accepted as a full member of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

The Coalition, which comprises finance ministers from 92 countries, collaborates with 26 international organizations that provide crucial technical and advisory support to help finance ministers develop and implement climate change policies, News.Az reports, citing the Finance Ministry.In April of this year, the Ministry of Finance participated in the 11th meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action in observer status within the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group held in Washington.Representation of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a full-fledged member in the mentioned Coalition, which activities coincide with the COP in most cases, will make an important contribution to achieving the results aimed at by the COP29 presidency of Azerbaijan.The next meeting of the coalition members will be held in October 2024 in Washington within the framework of the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group. A preliminary agreement was also reached on holding a special meeting of the Coalition within the "Finance Day" of the COP29 Conference, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in November of this year.

News.Az