World Hydrogen Summit opens in Rotterdam with focus on clean energy future

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The World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition has opened in Rotterdam, bringing together global energy leaders, policymakers and investors for one of the industry’s largest events focused on hydrogen and clean energy development. The event is taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy and is expected to gather around 10,000 industry experts from around the world.

Organisers describe the summit as a key international platform where major hydrogen agreements are signed and strategic partnerships are formed to support future energy transition goals, News.Az reports, citing World-Hydrogen-Summit.

The event is organised by the Sustainable Energy Council and RX Global in partnership with the Government of the Netherlands, the Province of South Holland, the City of Rotterdam and the Port of Rotterdam.

Discussions during the summit are expected to focus on assessing progress in the hydrogen sector, benchmarking developments against decarbonisation targets and accelerating new hydrogen projects into the 2030s. Industry participants are also set to exchange insights, strengthen cooperation and explore investment opportunities linked to the future of sustainable energy.

News.Az