Azerbaijan joins UN-Habitat Executive Board for first time

Azerbaijan has been elected for the first time as a member of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Executive Board.



The decision to elect Azerbaijan to the UN-Habitat Executive Board was made at a recent session of the organization in Nairobi, Kenya, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The Board, made up of 36 member states, acts as the main decision-making body steering the organization’s strategic direction.

Azerbaijan’s newly acquired seat on the Council covers the period from 2025 through 2029, marking a significant step forward in its international cooperation on sustainable urban development.

