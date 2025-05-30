Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan joins UN-Habitat Executive Board for first time

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan joins UN-Habitat Executive Board for first time
Photo: Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan has been elected for the first time as a member of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Executive Board.

The decision to elect Azerbaijan to the UN-Habitat Executive Board was made at a recent session of the organization in Nairobi, Kenya, News.Az reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The Board, made up of 36 member states, acts as the main decision-making body steering the organization’s strategic direction.

Azerbaijan’s newly acquired seat on the Council covers the period from 2025 through 2029, marking a significant step forward in its international cooperation on sustainable urban development.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      