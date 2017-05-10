Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met a delegation led by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the parliament of Jordan Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh.

Mr. Asadov said this visit will serve to further strengthening friendly relations between the two countries. The Speaker stressed the role of heads of the states in developing Azerbaijani-Jordanian relations, AzerTag reports.

Mr. Asadov said Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to boosting cooperation with Jordan in various fields. He also emphasized the importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries.

Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh, in turn, highlighted friendly ties between the two countries. He also expressed hope that the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be solved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

They exchanged views on the developing prospects of inter-parliamentary ties, boosting cooperation in humanitarian field.

News.Az

News.Az