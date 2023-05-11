Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral cooperation agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

The Ambassador handed a copy of his credentials to Azerbaijani FM.

FM congratulated the Ambassador on his new appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

Issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were discussed during the meeting.

News.Az