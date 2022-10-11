Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states to be held in Baku, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has met with the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Marat Khusainov.

Welcoming the guest, Valiyev stressed that cooperation between the two countries’ armies is developing and this development further accelerated this year, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

He noted that mutual visits of military delegations, as well as the exchange of experience contributed to the further expansion of relations between our armies.

Colonel General Valiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of military relations with Kazakhstan and these issues are in the center of attention of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

It was mentioned that the two countries cooperate both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations, demonstrating mutual support in all issues. It was emphasized that the events taking place in the international arena, as well as the situation that has arisen in the regions where our countries are located in, and new challenges make it necessary to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Chief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan, in his turn, emphasized satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for the warm reception. Bringing to the attention that Kazakhstan is also interested in the development of military cooperation with Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General M. Khusainov noticed that it meets the interests of both countries.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as emphasized the wide potential for further development of this cooperation.

News.Az