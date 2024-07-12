Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan plan to ink deal on strategic green energy partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to sign an intergovernmental agreement on strategic partnership on the development and transfer of green energy, News.Az reports citing the Kazakh government.

The draft agreement enshrines a tripartite pledge to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, including clean and renewable energy sources and energy efficiency.In addition, the parties intend to develop cooperation in the field of transmission and supply of electricity produced from renewable energy sources and identify projects for the production, transportation and trade of environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia.The document also reflects the intentions of the parties to organize the supply of clean energy to Europe and other regions, to cooperate in the application of new technologies and the development of services to improve energy efficiency and energy saving.To implement the agreement, a steering committee and a working group will be created, which will develop annual cooperation plans.The agreement will be concluded for an indefinite period.The energy ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of cooperation on interconnection of the energy systems of the three republics on May 1, 2024, within the framework of the Tashkent International Investment Forum. The document involves studying the possibility of connecting the energy systems of three countries by laying a high-voltage cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea and on the territory of other states to supply green energy from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Europe.

