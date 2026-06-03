Several injured in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's St. Petersburg - VIDEO

Several injured in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's St. Petersburg - VIDEO

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A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's St. Petersburg city has left several people injured, according to an official statement released by the city’s governor on Wednesday.

Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed the incident via his Telegram channel, stating that the attack targeted infrastructure facilities across three specific districts: Kronstadt, Kirovsky, and Krasnoselsky, News.Az reports, citing ASTRA.

"Several people have been injured. There are no fatalities," Governor Beglov announced.

He further noted that emergency personnel were actively managing the aftermath of the strikes, and regional authorities had placed all necessary forces and assets on a state of high alert.

An emergency response headquarters has been set up to oversee the situation as cleanup operations continue.

Cleanup operations are underway, according to the governor, who said an emergency response headquarters had been established.

News.Az