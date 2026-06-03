Azerbaijan and Serbia strengthen ties at Belgrade summit

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Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with President of the Serbian National Assembly Ana Brnabić in Belgrade on Tuesday to discuss prospects for further developing bilateral relations.

Brnabić welcomed her Azerbaijani counterpart and described Azerbaijan as a friendly and allied country, noting that relations between the two nations continue to develop steadily, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Gafarova, in turn, praised the high-level organisation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians and highlighted the importance of such events as platforms for discussing current challenges and issues.

Speaking about the significance of high-level exchanges between the two friendly and strategic partner countries, Gafarova underscored the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, as well as the agreements signed during those visits.

The two sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest concerning cooperation between their respective parliaments.

News.Az