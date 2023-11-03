Azerbaijan keeps taking measures to ensure peace in the region: AIR Center head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues to take necessary steps to ensure peace and stability in the region, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Friday, News.Az reports.

While speaking at a symposium on the topic "The 3rd Anniversary of the Great Victory: Challenges and Opportunities of the Post-Conflict Era", held at Khazar University in Baku, Shafiyev recalled that Azerbaijan has already put forward its conditions for concluding a peace treaty with Armenia.

The think tank head pointed out that Azerbaijan’s struggle for its territorial integrity resulted in the eradication of separatism in Karabakh.

“After the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed formations from its Karabakh region. After its calls were ignored by Armenia, Azerbaijan conducted anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh to put an end to the presence of separatism,” he added.

News.Az