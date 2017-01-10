Azerbaijan launches 'ASAN VISA' portal

+ ↺ − 16 px

'ASAN Service' facility has today launched 'ASAN VISA' portal (www.evisa.gov.az) after short trial period.

Report reports citing the Information service of State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan that about 500 foreign citizens and stateless persons obtained electronic visa to date.

Notably, presentation of 'ASAN VISA' portal was held on December 16.

Foreigners and stateless persons can obtain electronic visa via ASAN Visa system in three steps (application, payment and download) during three days. The applicants have to pay 20USD fee for 30-day single entry visa.

News.Az





News.Az