Azerbaijan launches investigation into facts of Armenian vandalism against its cultural heritage

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has considered the appeal of the scientific workers of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), published in the media, on the illegal archaeological excavations by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, the plundering of monuments of the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

In the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, a criminal case has been initiated under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and an investigation group has been set up to conduct a preliminary investigation, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Attention will also be pointed to other facts reflected in the appeal of ANAS scientists.

The public will be informed about the progress of the investigation.

Earlier, Azerbaijani archaeologists appealed to the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev regarding the plundering of the monuments of the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan by Armenia and illegal excavations that were carried out for a long time in the liberated lands.

News.Az