Azerbaijan launches restoration of Shusha fortress

Azerbaijan has launched the restoration of the Shusha fortress in its liberated Shusha city.

Reconstruction of the fortress walls is carried out on behalf of the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning, and 22 experts were involved.

The initial work is expected to be completed by late March 2021. At the next stage, larger-scale reconstruction works will begin.

The fortress was founded by the first ruler of the Karabakh Khanate, Panah Ali Khan.

