Azerbaijan launching single e-procurement website

A single e-procurement website is being launched in Azerbaijan, a source in the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications told Trend Jan. 25.

"The website's development is at the final stage and it will be commissioned in February," the source said. "When creating the website, international experience in this area was taken into account."

"The public procurement process will be fully automated and the website's creation is aimed primarily at ensuring transparency."

All state agencies in Azerbaijan will be integrated into the website and the information on procurement from their side will be posted on the website in advance, the source added.

Another important aspect is the possibility of participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in public procurement. All procurement procedures will be conducted online, including payment for participation in tenders.

